Southgate worried about Ramsdale’s game time and could lose his place

Gareth Southgate is worried about England’s goalkeeping situation and Aaron Ramsdale could miss out on a place in the squad for Euro 2024.

The Arsenal goalie has been one of the options for the national team since he moved to the club and was the Gunners’ number one.

However, the arrival of David Raya this season relegated him to number two at the Emirates.

He still gets called up for England duty, but as Euro 2024 approaches, it becomes harder for that to keep happening.

He is not the only England goalie struggling for game time at their present club and the Daily Mail reveals Southgate could hand a chance to in-form Rangers number one, Jack Butland.

The England coach spoke of the goalkeeping situation recently and said via the same report:

‘It is an issue for us and the situation is up in the air.

‘We have to make sure we’re watching everybody. Jack is included in that because he’s playing at a big club and is an experienced goalkeeper.

‘It’s not an ideal situation with Aaron not playing, Sam at the moment not playing and Nick injured.

‘We’ll have to see how that plays out.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Euros is a big competition and it will be unfair to carry Ramsdale when there is another English goalie who is playing every weekend and performing well.

Ramsdale knows this and might regret not pushing to leave Arsenal in the last transfer window.

