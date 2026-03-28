Spain coach has his say on David Raya not being the number one

David Raya is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe, and his performances suggest he would be capable of starting for many national teams. However, despite his quality, he continues to struggle for regular game time with Spain.

The Arsenal number one currently finds himself behind Unai Simón in the national team pecking order. The Spanish coaching staff have consistently shown their trust in Simón, maintaining him as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Competition in Spain’s Squad

Raya is not the only high-quality goalkeeper competing for a place in the squad. Spain possesses considerable depth in this position, with other talented options also vying for recognition.

Luis de la Fuente has remained loyal to Simón throughout much of his tenure, once again selecting him for the 3-0 victory over Serbia. His continued preference highlights the stability he values in such a crucial role.

Despite external calls for greater opportunities for others, the manager has made it clear that Simón’s experience and consistency are decisive factors in his selection decisions.

Manager’s Defence of Selection

As reported by the Metro, De la Fuente addressed questions surrounding his choice and emphasised the importance of recognising Simón’s achievements and standing. He said:

‘It would be unfair if we didn’t value Unai’s quality, class, career, and professional experience. It would be absurd for me to have to come here and reaffirm it, just because he’s Unai Simon. When a goalkeeper is at this level, you have to respect his standing and his career.

‘Besides, we have David Raya, who I’m eager for you to ask me about. In England, they consider him the best goalkeeper in the world, and here nobody talks about him.

‘The same goes for Joan Garcia and Alex Remiro, let’s be fair. But Unai Simon is indisputable. The others have a lot of talent and class, but everything in its own time.’

Raya understands the competitive nature of the national setup and the challenges goalkeepers face in securing opportunities. For now, he is expected to remain patient and continue working hard, waiting for his chance to establish himself as Spain’s first choice.