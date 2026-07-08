Arsenal’s Premier League winner Martin Zubimendi is the second-best midfielder in the world, according to Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, despite his limited playing time at the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder has yet to feature regularly during the tournament, even though he remains one of the most highly regarded players in his position.

Many observers believe Spain has the strongest squad in the competition, and that depth has made it difficult for Zubimendi to earn minutes. Although he played a key role as Arsenal won the Premier League title this summer, he has found opportunities hard to come by on the international stage.

Zubimendi praised despite limited opportunities

The midfielder was expected to be included in Spain’s World Cup squad after an outstanding season with Arsenal. However, Rodri has retained his place in the starting line-up throughout the tournament, leaving Zubimendi on the bench.

His lack of playing time has frustrated Arsenal supporters, who would like to see him given a greater role for Spain. Despite not selecting him regularly, Luis de la Fuente has made it clear that he holds the Arsenal midfielder in the highest regard.

According to the Metro, De la Fuente said:

‘Rodrigo is the guiding light of this team, a player with exceptional vision, which is why he is the best player in the world in his position, and behind him is Martin Zubimendi, who is the second-best player in the world in that position.”

Arsenal could benefit from Spain’s decision

Although it may seem surprising that a player described as the second best in the world in his position has received so few opportunities at the World Cup, Spain’s strength in depth has limited his chances to make an impact.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the situation could have a positive outcome. With fewer minutes during the tournament, Zubimendi is likely to return to the club fresher than many of his teammates who have played more regularly.

Arsenal will hope that his reduced workload allows him to begin the new campaign in excellent condition, ready to build on the impressive form that helped the club secure the Premier League title.