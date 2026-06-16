Spain Couldn’t Beat Him: Vozinha Becomes World Cup Sensation

When Arsenal fans tuned in to watch Mikel Merino, David Raya and Martin Zubimendi begin Spain’s World Cup campaign, few could have predicted who would steal the headlines.

Not one of Spain’s European champions.

Not one of the tournament favourites.

Not even an Arsenal player.

Instead, the story belonged to Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

The 40-year-old produced a heroic display as World Cup debutants Cape Verde held Spain to a remarkable 0-0 draw in Atlanta. By the final whistle, he had become one of the first breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup.

And that’s exactly why football fans love this tournament.

Spain had all the stars but couldn’t find a way through

On paper, this should have been a routine victory for Spain.

The European champions dominated possession, created chances and spent much of the match camped in Cape Verde’s half. Luis de la Fuente even introduced Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, who recently returned from injury, in the second half as La Roja searched for a breakthrough.

Yet time and time again, Vozinha stood in their way.

The veteran goalkeeper produced seven saves, including several outstanding stops from Spain’s attacking stars. Every minute that passed increased the belief among his teammates and frustration among the Spanish players.

For Arsenal supporters, it was undoubtedly disappointing to see Merino unable to inspire his side to victory. However, sometimes football produces a story bigger than the result itself.

This was one of those occasions.

From relative unknown to global sensation overnight

Before kick-off, Vozinha had fewer than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

By the end of the match, millions of football fans around the world were searching for his name.

His social media following exploded into the millions within hours as supporters celebrated the performance of a player who refused to be intimidated by one of the strongest teams in the competition. At the time of writing Vozinha now has 9.8 million followers on Instagram.

The story becomes even more remarkable when you consider the journey.

Born Josimar Dias but known universally as Vozinha, the goalkeeper earned his 89th international cap against Spain. He was also a key figure in helping Cape Verde qualify for their first-ever World Cup, conceding just eight goals in ten qualifying matches while keeping seven clean sheets.

At 40 years old, many players are long retired.

Instead, Vozinha produced the performance of his life on football’s biggest stage.

The emotional scenes after the match perhaps told the story best. The goalkeeper reportedly spoke about his late grandparents, who helped raise him, and his mother, who was unable to attend because of visa issues.

It’s easy to become obsessed with transfer fees, social media numbers and football’s biggest stars. Yet every World Cup reminds us why the competition is different.

Sometimes the most memorable stories belong to players few people had heard of before the tournament began.

For one unforgettable afternoon in Atlanta, Arsenal’s stars and Spain’s superstars were all upstaged by a 40-year-old goalkeeper from Cape Verde.

And honestly, football is better for it.

Was Vozinha’s performance the best individual display of the World Cup so far, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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