Spain determined to have Arsenal youngster represent them instead of England

Spain is set to renew their efforts to persuade Arsenal youngster, Charlie Patino to play for them.

There is a lot of buzz around the young midfielder who could make his Arsenal debut in their match against AFC Wimbledon today.

The club’s Hale End Academy has developed several talented youngsters before now and he looks set to follow in the footstep of the likes of Jack Wilshere and Bukayo Saka into their first team.

Mikel Arteta is impressed by the youngster whom he has invited to train with the club’s senior squad on several occasions.

The midfielder has been likened to Wilshere as he is left-footed and also plays in midfield.

He has played for the England youth team up to the Under-18s, but he also qualifies to play for Spain through his father.

The Daily Mail says the Spanish youth team coaches have been interested in him for some time and they are now set to try again to convince him to join their setup.

England knows he is a top talent and the Three Lions junior team managers are likely to battle with their Spanish counterparts to keep his allegiance with them.

With the Gunners expected to make several changes for their Carabao Cup game against Wimbledon, he could be on from the start of the match.