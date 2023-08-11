Spain halt Pelova’s Netherlands progress to Women’s World Cup semi-finals by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Victoria Pelova and her Netherlands teammates have had their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 hopes crushed by Spain, after losing 2-1 in their quarter-final World Cup battle today, 11th August.

The Netherlands made it to the final in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, losing 2-0 to the USNWT on that occasion, and were hoping to go all the way in this tournament.

Former Arsenal player Danielle Van de Donk, who now plays for Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, was missing from the Netherlands squad following a second yellow card of the tournament, that she picked up during Sunday’s 2-0 win over South Africa, that meant she missed the quarter-final against Spain through suspension.

The Netherlands have also been without their all-time top goalscorer, Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, in this tournament, as she is still rehabilitating from an ACL injury.

Arsenal Women have their Swedish trio in the World Cup semi-finals after Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt helped Sweden to defeat former World Champions Japan 2-1 today, to secure their place in the final four.

With Arsenal’s Netherlands international Victoria Pelova now out of the running, can Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy help England to secure their place in the final four? Arsenal also still have their Aussie duo, Caitlin Foord & Steph Catley, in the running, as Australia face France tomorrow – could we have 7 Arsenal stars in the semi-finals?

Saturday’s fixtures are as follows:

Australia vs. France 08:00 UK, on ITV

England vs. Colombia 11:30 UK, on ITV

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

