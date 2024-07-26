Spain knocks England out of the Euros yet again (The Womens U19 Euros)

Over the past two weeks, we’ve had our young Gunner women’s stars Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Vivienne Lia, Maddy Earl, and Freya Godfrey compete on the international stage for the England women’s U-19 team at the 2024 U19 UEFA Women’s European Championship, hosted in Lithuania.

The young Lionesses faced Spain in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Before the semi-final, the England U19 women’s team had achieved some impressive results:

Lithuania 1-10 England

Serbia 1-1 England

England 1-0 France

Unfortunately, our young Gunners European Championship journey came to an end when the young Lionesses succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Spain on Wednesday.

Agyemang and Earl started the game in which Spain went to halftime with a 2-goal lead (scored by Daniela Agote and Paula Comendador).

England came into the second half determined to pull off a comeback. Agyemang (who racked up three goals and three assists) headed a free kick Mia Enderby’s way, who scored to make it 2-1.

However, relentless Spain scored a third in the 68th minute for a 3-1 win.

The Netherlands, who defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final, will play Spain in the final this Saturday.

Godfrey, Lia, and Reid were second-half substitutes.

The five young Gunners, with their heads held high, will now go on holiday before returning to prepare for next season.