Spain star vows to make Arsenal man uncomfortable in Euro final

Marc Cucurella is looking forward to facing Bukayo Saka in the final of Euro 2024 and plans to make life uncomfortable for the attacker.

Saka has been an important player for England in the competition, and Cucurella is also enjoying a fantastic tournament for Spain.

The left-back will be the latest player trying to stop Saka from causing damage against his team, and it promises to be an intriguing battle.

At the club level, Cucurella has encountered Saka while playing for Chelsea and Brighton, and he knows that the Arsenal star is a formidable opponent.

There is mutual respect between them, but Cucurella is determined not to end up on the losing side against Saka.

Ahead of the match, he acknowledges Saka’s toughness but insists he is ready to make things difficult for him.

He said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“I know how Saka plays. I don’t really need to watch a lot of footage as I normally watch all the Arsenal games. It is so tough to mark him, but those challenges are nice for me. Playing against rivals of such quality is nice, I’m sure we both can’t wait for it.

“My main target is to make him feel uncomfortable.”

The Euro 2024 final will be a tough game for England and Spain, and Saka will be keen to bring the trophy home.

