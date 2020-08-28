Spaniards prepare to offer Arsenal two players in exchange for star man

Marca claims that Atletico Madrid remains keen on signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer and the Spaniards are even prepared to offer the Gunners two players as a sweetener in the deal.

Lacazette is inside the final two years of his current contract with Arsenal and the Frenchman endured a tough 2019/2020 season.

After recovering from an injury, he found goals very hard to come by and he was not entirely trusted by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard brought back Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Leeds and made the Englishman a competition for the former Lyon ace.

Heading into the new season, Nketiah will remain an important part of the Arsenal first team and Gabriel Martinelli is another option up front for the Gunners.

Arsenal has been keen to renew the deal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since he entered the final two years of his current contract, but they haven’t shown the same enthusiasm for Lacazette’s.

Atletico has been long-term admirers of Lacazette and after watching their strikers struggle for goals last season, they are ready to make their move for the Frenchman.

The report claims that Diego Simeone’s side is prepared to offer Thomas Lemar and Vitolo in exchange for the striker.