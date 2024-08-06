Spanish ace makes decision on his future amidst Arsenal interest

Nico Williams has kept several clubs waiting on him, most prominently Arsenal and Barcelona.

Both clubs are prepared to pay the winger’s release clause to take him away from Athletic Bilbao this summer if he agrees to leave.

He was one of Spain’s outstanding players during their run to victory at Euro 2024, making himself irresistible to top European sides.

Arsenal has some of the best wingers in the Premier League, but the Gunners are prepared to add him to their squad if he wants to leave Bilbao.

Although Barca seems to lead the Gunners in the race for his signature, Williams has not publicly stated whether he will leave Bilbao this summer.

However, a report in Cope reveals the winger has already made that decision and will communicate it to his suitors upon returning from holiday.

The report claims that the winger has decided not to change clubs this summer and has committed to staying at his present club for at least one more season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a blow that Williams does not want to change clubs now. However, we can be patient and sign him next summer if that is when he is ready for a new challenge.

ADMIN COMMENT

