Spanish ace makes decision on his future amidst Arsenal interest

Nico Williams has kept several clubs waiting on him, most prominently Arsenal and Barcelona.
Both clubs are prepared to pay the winger’s release clause to take him away from Athletic Bilbao this summer if he agrees to leave.
He was one of Spain’s outstanding players during their run to victory at Euro 2024, making himself irresistible to top European sides.
Arsenal has some of the best wingers in the Premier League, but the Gunners are prepared to add him to their squad if he wants to leave Bilbao.
Although Barca seems to lead the Gunners in the race for his signature, Williams has not publicly stated whether he will leave Bilbao this summer.
However, a report in Cope reveals the winger has already made that decision and will communicate it to his suitors upon returning from holiday.
The report claims that the winger has decided not to change clubs this summer and has committed to staying at his present club for at least one more season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is a blow that Williams does not want to change clubs now. However, we can be patient and sign him next summer if that is when he is ready for a new challenge.
This was known in Spain weeks ago. His brother is at Athletic Bilbao and Williams wants to stay (one more season, anyway) so he can play in the same side with him.
Arsenal was never really in the running to sign him. If he had left, he would almost certainly have gone to Barcelona.
If he continues to impress, this time next summer the competition for his services will make the current battle seem like nothing. In addition to huge transfer cost considerations, he is already reportedly on £170k/wk in wages which he would expect to balloon greatly with any new club. Would he still be worth it to the Arsenal?
Arsenal SHOULD move on from their attempt making to sign Nico Williams this summer. Especially as he doesn’t want to leave his Athletic Bilbao club side this transfer window.
Rather to pursuing Nico’s signing, Arteta SHOULD focus on identifying a new top class regular goals scoring striker for signing this summer. And have Arsenal signed him for his team squad. And have the newly signed striker to replace Nkethia. Then sign Merino or any other top class quality new midfielder. And also promote the club’s academy school proven youth teamers of: Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly to the first team squad.
Arsenal will surely be on the go leading all their rivals internally and externally next season in the race to win titles.