Spanish and Italian clubs battling for signature of Arsenal man

Hector Bellerin is not expected to remain at Arsenal beyond this summer transfer window.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis and wants to return there permanently.

However, the La Liga side is struggling to pay Arsenal’s asking price for his signature.

This has made the Gunners place him on the transfer market for other suitors to add him to their squad.

The full-back is now attracting the attention of Villarreal, Juventus, and AS Roma, according to Tuttojuve.

The report claims the Spanish side is the latest team to show an interest in his signature.

They hope he will accept their offer because he favours a return to La Liga.

At Roma, he would play under Jose Mourinho, one of the most successful managers in world football.

Juventus is targeting a return to the top of Italian football, and he could find it much easier to win trophies with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin is certainly out of the plans at the Emirates, and he must find a new home if he wants to play next season.

We also need to offload his huge wages from our bill, so his departure is important to him and the club.

These suitors can easily strike a deal with Arsenal, but it remains unclear if he will want to join any of them.

