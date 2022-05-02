Spanish club closing in on Arsenal’s target but the Gunners are not giving up

Atletico Madrid is serious about completing a transfer for Udinese full-back, Nahuel Molina, despite interest from Arsenal.

The Serie A star has been in great form in this campaign and it is almost certain he would leave his present employers.

Arsenal added Takehiro Tomiyasu to their squad in the last summer transfer window, but they could still bolster that spot on their team.

The Gunners remain in the running for several players on the transfer market, including the full-back, but Atleti is moving fast to win the race for his signature, according to Tutto Sport via Sport Witness.

The report, however, insists that Arsenal is not letting them have a free run at signing him and they will push to convince the Argentinian to move to London instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing new attackers should be our top priority now, but that shouldn’t stop us from strengthening other spots on our team.

Tomiyasu has been a great signing, but we cannot say Cedric Soares is the best backup for the Japanese star.

Because of that, a move for Molina makes sense, and we should add him to our squad if he is for sale at a reasonable price.

