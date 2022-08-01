Spanish club hopeful of signing Arsenal man for free

Hector Bellerin remains insistent that he wants to return to Real Betis this summer after spending time on loan with them last season.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with Manuel Pellegrini’s team, and he was one of their key players.

He helped them win the Spanish cup and they want him to return in this campaign.

Arsenal is happy to allow him to leave, but they want a fee before releasing him, which is understandable after his fine performance last season.

The Spaniards, however, have no money as they have struggled to offload some of their players in this transfer window.

ElDesmarque claims his agent is constantly speaking to Arsenal in search of a solution to his future.

The report adds that he believes the best step forward is to allow the defender to leave for free.

This will enable him to move to the Spanish side with no financial payment made to the Gunners.

It makes little sense that Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal for free after having a fine campaign out on loan.

However, he might eventually get his wish because we are keen to offload him, and he has refused to entertain offers from other clubs.