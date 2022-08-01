Spanish club hopeful of signing Arsenal man for free

Hector Bellerin remains insistent that he wants to return to Real Betis this summer after spending time on loan with them last season.
The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with Manuel Pellegrini’s team, and he was one of their key players.
He helped them win the Spanish cup and they want him to return in this campaign.
Arsenal is happy to allow him to leave, but they want a fee before releasing him, which is understandable after his fine performance last season.
The Spaniards, however, have no money as they have struggled to offload some of their players in this transfer window.
ElDesmarque claims his agent is constantly speaking to Arsenal in search of a solution to his future.
The report adds that he believes the best step forward is to allow the defender to leave for free.
This will enable him to move to the Spanish side with no financial payment made to the Gunners.
It makes little sense that Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal for free after having a fine campaign out on loan.
However, he might eventually get his wish because we are keen to offload him, and he has refused to entertain offers from other clubs.
Bloody cheek but – ok cancel his contract, no money from Betis but all on condition that Bellerin himself pays Arsenal 5 million quid.
It looks like a clear case of player and club working in partnership
No doubt the lower the fee the higher his wages
I liked Hector but his actions disappoint me
Happy for him to play in the Under 23 team do that players in the future fully understand the club will not be taken for mugs
We cannot blame Bellerin for that. 2 or 3 yr ago he was being linked to Barca for 25mil. We don’t want to sell player when their stock is high. Suddenly out of nowhere we no more wanted to play him, we managed to rot him devalue him and now we want to get money for him. It would have been understandable if he was the only one, but irony is that every players wearing Arsenal shirt are having the same fate. Last yr we didn’t sell AMN even when we were getting good sum for squad player and now we don’t get buyer for him. We don’t sell ESR and now we are trying hard to rot him on bench devalue him and then sell him for free. There are countless examples but in Bellerin, Torreria, AMN it seems we are eager to continue this trend.
Why would we sell ESR? Not many midfielders scored 10 goals last season, and he didn’t even start many games. He’s clearly got some fitness issues, but i don’t think we’re interested in selling him
Wrong Ravi
He’s wants to go ,they want him and he’s agreed to take a substantial cut in his wages .
He’s done nothing wrong ,the club gave him the contract he as every right to see it out if he doesn’t get his wish to move to a team that wants him,where I might add he played really well last season .