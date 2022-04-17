Spanish club is delighted to hear Arsenal wants their player

Atletico Madrid is reportedly happy to hear of Arsenal’s interest in Alvaro Morata, as they have no intention to lower their asking price.

The striker is currently on loan at Juventus and the Italian club is interested in making his transfer permanent for a fee, but not as much as the 35m euros they have agreed beforehand.

The Serie A side believes he is not worth that much, but Arsenal seems keen to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad and the Gunners might be open to paying more than Juve for his signature.

Super Deporte claims Atleti is delighted the Gunners have joined the list of clubs that want to sign him and they believe Mikel Arteta’s side will give them as much money as they want for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Is Morata good enough for Arsenal? The Spaniard hasn’t been scoring sufficient goals in this campaign and he now plays on the wing because of Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival.

While he knows how to get into good positions, he misses more goals than most strikers and we need a more clinical number nine in the summer.

11 goals and 8 assists from 42 matches are not good enough for a player we want to make our main striker.