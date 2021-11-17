Spanish club keeps an eye on Arsenal man despite a change of manager

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still a transfer target for Barcelona, according to Transfermarketweb.

The Catalans have targeted the striker for some time now and the report says even their new manager, Xavi Hernandez, wants him in his squad.

The Arsenal captain is one of Europe’s most reliable strikers and has just over a year left on his current deal.

His form hasn’t been like it was before he signed his current contract, but he retains the trust of Mikel Arteta.

The report says Barca is also keen to make him their next goal machine, although they might struggle to pay his current Arsenal wages.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang is rightly the Arsenal captain, and the Gabon star has been an influential player on the field.

At 32, he isn’t getting any younger, but Arsenal needs his experience in the dressing room to keep making progress.

The Gunners will most likely add a new striker to the squad at the Emirates in the summer, considering that Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are likely to leave.

But Auba still deserves to see out his current deal at the club and he could use his last season at the Emirates to prepare the other strikers at the club to take over from him.