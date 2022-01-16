Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Spanish club knows they will struggle to keep Arsenal’s target

Real Sociedad might be expecting an offer from Arsenal for Alexander Isak after a new report claimed they know he will almost certainly leave.

The Swede has been on the radar of the Gunners since he shone for his country at Euro 2020.

He has been an important member of the Sociedad team since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Considering how long he has been around, one might think he is old, but the striker is just 22.

Fichajes.net maintains that Arsenal has a strong interest in his signature.

The report also adds that Sociedad knows he has caught the attention of top European clubs, which would make it hard to keep the Swede.

We need a new striker who can lead the line for the next few seasons, and Isak can play that role.

With a deal for Dusan Vlahovic proving too hard to pull off, we need to find alternative strikers.

If all the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club in the summer, we might need to sign more than one new attacker.

It would be interesting to see if any new player will join the squad this month or if we wait until the summer to get new signings.

  1. Neil says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:25 pm

    At this point given the current team we dont need any unproven strikers like Isak ( look at his stats not potential) that will cost £60mn.. better go all our for Vlahovic for a little more or.same amount if Torreira goes the other way

  2. fairfan says:
    January 16, 2022 at 8:47 pm

    All season every season all fans cry for a 30 goal a season striker. An expensive striker is the answer to all fans prayers.
    So Chelsea signed.
    Zyich 36mill
    Pulisic 55m
    Werner 47m
    Havertz 72 mill
    Lukaku 90m
    Now Chelsea has given up on the title race half way through the season.
    Man Utd have
    Ronaldo
    Cavani
    Martial
    Sancho
    Rashford
    Greenwood
    Bruno
    Now already United are out of the title race, sacked their manager and struggling to make top 6.
    Kane has scored four PL goals this season.
    Arsenal bought Lacazette 50m to win us the title.
    Aubameyang 60 mill would guarantee the title.
    Pepe at 72 mill. The trophies would flow.
    Now it is Isac or Vlahovic 60+ mill .
    Yet 30m Odegaard is scoring goals for fun.
    Martinelli 7mill is on fire.
    Free Saka the best attacker in the PL.
    Free ESR heads up the goal scoring.
    And we are in 4th place.
    A 70m striker solves everything… apparently

    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      January 16, 2022 at 9:03 pm

      my nonsense meter was flashing wildly out of control so I just knew the Blather King was at it again…your glaring lack of insight is absolutely astounding…at least your consistent

  3. Patrick Onuoha says:
    January 16, 2022 at 9:03 pm

    At this point, it’s not about cost but quality. Add a little value to the squad. I think its time Xhaka leaves the club. He is a idiot.
    This team must move forward without Xhaka.

