Spanish club knows they will struggle to keep Arsenal’s target

Real Sociedad might be expecting an offer from Arsenal for Alexander Isak after a new report claimed they know he will almost certainly leave.

The Swede has been on the radar of the Gunners since he shone for his country at Euro 2020.

He has been an important member of the Sociedad team since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Considering how long he has been around, one might think he is old, but the striker is just 22.

Fichajes.net maintains that Arsenal has a strong interest in his signature.

The report also adds that Sociedad knows he has caught the attention of top European clubs, which would make it hard to keep the Swede.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new striker who can lead the line for the next few seasons, and Isak can play that role.

With a deal for Dusan Vlahovic proving too hard to pull off, we need to find alternative strikers.

If all the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club in the summer, we might need to sign more than one new attacker.

It would be interesting to see if any new player will join the squad this month or if we wait until the summer to get new signings.