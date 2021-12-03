Spanish club makes an important decision on the future of Arsenal’s target

Marco Asensio has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now as the Gunners look to bolster their squad.

He is one player they eyed in the last transfer window, but Todofichajes says Carlo Ancelotti wanted him to stay in Madrid.

The Italian is regretting that decision now because the Spaniard isn’t performing as they had expected him to when they kept him on.

The same report is now claiming they have decided to cash in on him, a move that opens the door for Arsenal to enter.

Several clubs want to also add him to their squad, but he might choose to join the Gunners in the summer if Mikel Arteta promises him regular game time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is yet another Real Madrid flop who has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have signed the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in the last two seasons.

It seems Arteta loves to shop at the Spanish club, but he would hope Asensio delivers, considering the struggles of Ceballos and Odegaard.

Arsenal’s attack needs reinforcements and Asensio is one of the finest attackers in Europe when he is on top form.