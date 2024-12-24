Spanish club makes another decision on the future of Arsenal target

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Martin Zubimendi, one of Europe’s most in-demand midfielders, for several months. The Gunners have been tracking the Spanish player for quite a while, and despite the opportunity to bring him in last summer, they could not secure a deal. Zubimendi had the chance to leave Real Sociedad and join Arsenal or even Mikel Merino, who was signed by the Gunners at the end of last season. However, Zubimendi opted to remain at Sociedad to continue his development.

Arsenal’s interest in Zubimendi is well-documented, as he is seen as one of the best midfielders in La Liga. In fact, many consider him to be superior to his compatriot, Merino, who made the move to the Premier League. The Gunners’ interest has not faded, as Zubimendi’s technical ability and intelligent play have only enhanced his reputation. However, it was Liverpool who came closest to securing his signature, with the Reds reportedly willing to meet his release clause to take him to Anfield.

Despite this interest, it seems that Zubimendi will not be leaving Sociedad in the near future. According to reports from Fichajes, Sociedad is satisfied with Zubimendi’s contributions and does not plan to sell him in January. The Spanish club is not eager to disrupt their season by letting go of a key player midway through the campaign, especially given Zubimendi’s vital role in their midfield.

This means that Arsenal, along with other suitors, will have to wait until the summer transfer window to potentially bring him to the Emirates. For now, Arsenal will keep an eye on his situation, hoping that in the summer they can negotiate a move for the talented midfielder. Zubimendi’s impressive form is expected to make him a sought-after player, and Arsenal is likely to face strong competition for his signature. Still, with their patience and long-term vision, the Gunners may finally land the quality midfielder they’ve been after.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…