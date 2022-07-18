Spanish club plots a way to persuade Arsenal into selling outcast

La Liga side, Real Betis haven’t given up on adding Hector Bellerin to their squad, and their recent silence is part of a plan to get Arsenal to cave in and accept their offer.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan with them and he was one of their best players.

His performances contributed to them winning a trophy, and he is now a fan favourite.

The Seville side is his boyhood club and he wants an emotional return there, with some reports claiming he is rejecting offers to join other clubs.

Betis and Arsenal cannot agree on a fee because the Spanish side doesn’t have the money to offer what Arsenal wants.

However, a report on Fichajes claims they have been quiet recently because they want to wait until near the close of the transfer window.

That time Arsenal will be desperate to offload him. They will pounce and sign him cheaply.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has almost no chance to become our first choice again despite his fine performances on loan last season.

The best thing to do is to allow him to leave, even if he insists on joining Betis. As long as we will not subsidise his wages.