Spanish club relieved to hear Arteta’s position on signing a striker this month

Getafe has breathed a sigh of relief after receiving clarification from Mikel Arteta regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker this month, particularly in connection with rumours linking the Gunners to Borja Mayoral.

Mayoral has been among the top goal-scorers in La Liga this season, drawing interest from Arsenal.

With Arsenal in need of new strikers but facing financial constraints that rule out higher-priced options like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen this month, Mayoral seemed like an attractive and affordable target, reportedly having a release clause.

While previous reports suggested that Arsenal had even submitted a bid for Mayoral, it turned out not to be true. However, this sparked speculation that Arsenal was indeed interested in the Spanish striker.

Recently, Arteta clarified that Arsenal might not sign a new striker this month, and Estadio Deportivo reports that these comments were reassuring for Getafe. The club had been concerned about the potential loss of their star player, but with Arteta’s statement, it seems Arsenal is unlikely to pursue Mayoral in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a better striker than Mayoral, and it could mean we have to wait until the end of the season to find someone good enough for that role at the club.

