Spanish club responds after surprise Arsenal link to their striker

In recent days, there have been reports circulating that Arsenal is interested in signing Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, with some sources even suggesting that the club has submitted a bid for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s team is actively seeking to enhance their squad with a striker, leading to various names being linked with a potential move to the Emirates. The reported interest in Mayoral, however, has surprised many Arsenal supporters who were anticipating the signing of a more established striker.

While Mayoral is enjoying a successful season in Spain, some argue that he does not yet meet the criteria of a top-quality striker. Therefore, the prospect of signing him might not excite the Arsenal fan base.

Contrary to the rumours, it appears that Getafe is equally taken aback by the reports. AS has stated that the club has not received any offer from Arsenal, as suggested in the media. Additionally, the report indicates that even if an offer were to materialise, Getafe has no intention of selling the striker during the current transfer window. Mayoral is considered too crucial to their squad, and they plan to retain him at least until the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mayoral has had a good season at Getafe, but he certainly is not a player who will help our current situation.

We need to get the right player and probably should wait until the summer to do so.

