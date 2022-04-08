Spanish club set to sign out of favour Arsenal loanee

Arsenal could be set to finally offload Hector Bellerin after his loan spell at Real Betis impressed the Spanish club.

The right-back was surplus to requirements at the Emirates this season and he joined Betis on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu, and they already had Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers as a backup.

Bellerin knew he would play little and returned to Spain with Betis, where he has impressed.

The Spanish club are ambitious and they have been adding some new players to their squad recently ahead of next season.

Mundo Deportivo claims their next action is to tie Bellerin down to a permanent deal because they want the Arsenal man to keep playing for them.

They will contact the Gunners to find an agreement over his signature in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has spent a long time on our books and the defender has probably reached the peak of his performance for us.

It is great news that he is doing well on loan this season because that would make offloading him very easy for us.

We wish him the best of luck when he takes the next step in his career.