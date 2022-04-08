Spanish club set to sign out of favour Arsenal loanee

Arsenal could be set to finally offload Hector Bellerin after his loan spell at Real Betis impressed the Spanish club.
The right-back was surplus to requirements at the Emirates this season and he joined Betis on loan for the rest of the campaign.
The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu, and they already had Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers as a backup.
Bellerin knew he would play little and returned to Spain with Betis, where he has impressed.
The Spanish club are ambitious and they have been adding some new players to their squad recently ahead of next season.
Mundo Deportivo claims their next action is to tie Bellerin down to a permanent deal because they want the Arsenal man to keep playing for them.
They will contact the Gunners to find an agreement over his signature in the coming days.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Bellerin has spent a long time on our books and the defender has probably reached the peak of his performance for us.
It is great news that he is doing well on loan this season because that would make offloading him very easy for us.
We wish him the best of luck when he takes the next step in his career.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yeah, another player to be given out for free hopefully not. I haven’t see any team in recent done so much charity to other team with players like Arsenal does.
The day I found out Micky was going to Roma for free was the day I realized there’s problem. Now countdown how many players has been let go for free and even paid some of them to leave. Elneny, laca, nketia to join the list soon. We might not need someone of them, but paying them off? Letting them go for nothing is just ridiculous man.
Chambers was sold to villa
We didn’t sell him we agreed to let him go 6 months early. For free like all the other players