Spanish club undecided over the future of Arsenal target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Memphis Depay for the last few months.

The Dutchman only joined Barcelona in the last summer transfer window after he ran down his contract at Lyon.

Barca has been bolstering their squad with new attackers, and that has pushed him down the pecking order.

They are still looking to add Robert Lewandowski to their squad in this transfer window if they can meet Bayern Munich’s asking price for the Polish striker.

Arsenal should ideally get Depay if they push to sign him, but Sport via Sport Witness claims the Catalans have not decided yet.

They will only allow him to leave if they can add a replacement to their squad under the tight financial restrictions placed on them now.

The report then adds that on the other hand, they could allow him to leave them if Arsenal makes them a very good offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay has not done too badly at Barcelona, especially when you consider the competition for a place on the team.

However, he has to be an attacker that suits our style before we add him to our squad.

We must also not forget that he has flopped in the Premier League before, so bringing him back to the competition is a gamble.

