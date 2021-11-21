Spanish club wants Arsenal man to solve their attacking problem

Atletico Madrid is keen to add Alexandre Lacazette to their squad, according to Fichajes.net.

The Spanish club has been struggling this season despite winning the La Liga title in the last campaign.

Their major problem has been scoring goals, and they want to fix it at the end of this season.

The report says they are looking towards signing a Premier League striker and one of their targets is Lacazette.

The Frenchman is in the last few months of his current Arsenal contract, and he is more certain to leave the Emirates than to stay.

Diego Simeone has targeted him for a long time and the Argentinian will be happy to offer him a deal as a free agent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been electric in some matches for Arsenal this season, but he continues to score so few goals.

Strikers are judged by the number of goals they score and the former Lyon man doesn’t have enough to warrant staying at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team needs a striker that can guarantee 20 goals a season in the league and Laca hasn’t delivered that many strikes in a campaign since he joined Arsenal.

His eagerness to impress potential suitors will be helpful to Arsenal this season, but he shouldn’t be offered a new contract.

