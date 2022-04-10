Spanish club wants Arsenal to lower asking price for loanee

Real Betis is interested in converting Hector Bellerin’s loan deal into a permanent transfer.

The full-back has been on-loan at the Seville club in this campaign after he was declared surplus to requirements at Arsenal.

The Gunners have since signed Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares is also doing a great job as a deputy to the Japanese star.

Arsenal has moved on from the Bellerin era and they will be happy to cash in on him for the right price.

The Gunners want to demand what makes sense to them, but their current valuation could scupper any transfer for him.

Todofichajes claims Betis wants to keep him permanently after his impressive loan spell. They have informed the Gunners of their intention.

However, Arsenal wants 18m euros for him, even though his current deal has just one more season to run on it.

The Spaniards want them to reduce that fee before both clubs can discuss any transfer business.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With just a year left on his current deal, Arsenal’s demand doesn’t make so much sense, especially because we don’t need him to return.

Although the report doesn’t mention how much Betis wants to pay, we should be keen to do business with them unless we have another suitor in mind.

