Report – Spanish club wants to sign Arsenal flop

Nicolas Pepe is one of the worst signings in Arsenal’s recent history, and this summer offers them a golden chance to cut their losses on the Ivorian.

After his stunning form at Lille, fans expected so much from the winger when he moved to the Emirates in 2019.

He has failed to live up to expectations, and he cannot get into Mikel Arteta’s team on a regular basis.

The emergence of Bukayo Saka as a top winger has limited the minutes Pepe gets, and he doesn’t cover himself in glory when he gets a rare chance to play for the Gunners.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad, and they are prepared to cash in on him. Despite his poor form, Todofichajes claims Sevilla wants to sign him.

The Spanish club believes he has the talents to thrive in their team, and a change of environment will help him get back to good shape.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has to leave Arsenal soon, even if it means sending him out on an initial loan deal.

It is much better not to have him in our squad because that feels like we have depth. Whereas, we lack quality players to call on from the bench.

We would struggle to make half the fee we paid for his signature, but the key thing is to offload him soonest, even if that happens at a great financial loss.