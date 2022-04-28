Report – Spanish club wants to sign Arsenal flop

Nicolas Pepe is one of the worst signings in Arsenal’s recent history, and this summer offers them a golden chance to cut their losses on the Ivorian.
After his stunning form at Lille, fans expected so much from the winger when he moved to the Emirates in 2019.
He has failed to live up to expectations, and he cannot get into Mikel Arteta’s team on a regular basis.
The emergence of Bukayo Saka as a top winger has limited the minutes Pepe gets, and he doesn’t cover himself in glory when he gets a rare chance to play for the Gunners.
Arsenal is rebuilding their squad, and they are prepared to cash in on him. Despite his poor form, Todofichajes claims Sevilla wants to sign him.
The Spanish club believes he has the talents to thrive in their team, and a change of environment will help him get back to good shape.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pepe has to leave Arsenal soon, even if it means sending him out on an initial loan deal.
It is much better not to have him in our squad because that feels like we have depth. Whereas, we lack quality players to call on from the bench.
We would struggle to make half the fee we paid for his signature, but the key thing is to offload him soonest, even if that happens at a great financial loss.
Pepe never had enough playing time in Arsenal so i can’t say he failed. I wish him the best if actually he is leaving.
Exactly Chris 💯
Pepe ain’t the worst player arsenals signed I can think of far worst ,Pepe is just not been playing regular for a start and 2 in the correct position which I’ve always said is striker ,why put a left footer on the right to get every top notch defenders knowing he’s going to have to run down the right to then cut back to use his left to cross in to a single striker as we only play 1 upfront another reason he could be a great asset as he’s got extreme pace, control, and we know he can finish a ball if you have saw his free kicks back in the Europa stage, but my oppion use him as a striker not a winger and get a partner as in martinelli upfront with him, Henry was a winger at juventus and couldn’t get in the team then arsene the legend brought him to arsenal for 11.5 million am sure may be diff now but say that, and changed him from a winger into a striker and with his pace control and finishing a guarantee whoever sold him had many sleepless night at juventus ,but will arteta try it or give him more chances on the left ummmm nooo, so we’re proberly looking at him leaving for pennies if that and I don’t blame Pepe ….
Send him out on loan to a team where he starts every game, he may well comes alive