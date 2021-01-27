Spanish football expert claims Arsenal planning summer talks on double-deal

Guillem Balague claims that Arsenal will already be planning to strike a double-deal to sign both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this summer.

The Norwegian midfielder was confirmed as joining the Gunners today on loan until the end of the season, although there is no option to buy believed to have been included in the deal.

Odegaard arrived at the Bernabeu with a huge following after setting the Norwegian top division alight at the age of 15, but he has yet to make his mark on the first-team.

The 22 year-old did impress on loan with Real Sociedad last term, which earned him the chance to stay at Real this term and fight for minutes, but Zinedine Zidane hasn’t seen enough to be convinced he was deserving, and has agreed to allow him to leave on loan until the end of the term.

When asked why Odegaard’s loan to Arsenal makes sense, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claimed that the midfielder will have been promised a certain level of minutes, and that the club will already be planning to enter into talks at the end of the season on a permanent deal, with the same being said for Dani Ceballos.

Balague told his official YouTube channel: “The reason why [Odegaard] is going to Arsenal, I don’t know this for certain but it’s logical that Arteta said he will play.

“The second reason, because I think Arsenal will try to talk to Real Madrid about both Odegaard and Ceballos at the end of the season.

“Odegaard has got a plan to go back to Real Madrid, but maybe he feels that another year away will help.”

Will Arsenal already have their summer transfer plans laid out?

Patrick