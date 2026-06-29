Spanish giant continues to frustrate efforts of Arsenal target to leave

Atletico Madrid have rejected bids from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Julian Alvarez, with Arsenal also aware they would need to trigger their release clause to secure the Argentine forward, as the Spanish club continues to insist he is not available for transfer, while continuing to maintain their valuation of the player, as negotiations remain non-existent at this stage of the transfer window.

Barcelona expressed interest immediately after the season ended, but their approach was turned down. Real Madrid later submitted a bid worth €150 million, which Atletico also rejected as they maintained their stance on keeping the striker, despite growing external interest from elite European sides, underlining their firm stance in the transfer market.

Atletico Madrid Firm Stance On Alvarez

Atletico Madrid have made it clear that Alvarez is not available for transfer despite significant interest from leading European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, and continue to hold a firm internal position regarding his future, ahead of any potential change in circumstances.

The striker has reportedly indicated that he has asked to leave in order to pursue his career ambitions, a development that could influence future discussions around his situation and potentially shape how the club responds moving forward, despite continued speculation in the media.

Release Clause And Arsenal Implications

According to Fichajes, Atletico will not negotiate with any club and has maintained that any team wishing to sign Alvarez must activate his €500 million release clause.

For Arsenal, this stance means a potential move would be extremely difficult unless Atletico soften their position, leaving them and other interested clubs to consider alternative attacking targets in the transfer market, given the scale of the financial demands involved in any possible deal, particularly given the level of interest involved, with Arsenal now carefully assessing whether to continue their pursuit or redirect their focus elsewhere in the market entirely.

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