Spanish giant looking to steal Premier League midfielder from under Arsenal’s noses

Barcelona is looking to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder is on the Gunners’ shopping list, and the they remain keen to make him one of their summer signings.

His time at Wolves will likely end by the start of next season as several clubs circle the midfielder.

Arsenal had been confident that they will add him to their squad, but it seems they might miss out if they don’t act fast.

Spanish newspaper, Sport claims Barca’s interest in his signature is serious and they have recently stepped up their pursuit.

They claim the manager of the Catalan side, Xavi Hernandez, has already spoken to the former FC Porto man to inform him of his intention to use him in his system.

The former midfielder hopes he has convinced the Portugal international to wait and sign for them despite interest from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Barca has a well-publicised financial problem, and this should make it hard for them to sign players.

We are in better financial health and should get as many of our targets as possible.

But we must act fast and finish our business before other clubs begin to make important moves in the market.

