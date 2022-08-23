Spanish giant tells Arsenal man to wait for their offer

Hector Bellerin looks set to leave Arsenal in this transfer window after he fell down the pecking order at the club.

The full-back has been out of favour in the last two seasons, and he spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis.

He has one season left on his current Arsenal deal, and he has been looking to terminate his contract and leave the club as a free agent.

However, there is still uncertainty over the Gunners’ stance on that.

Betis wants him back, unfortunately for them, they don’t have the money to pay Arsenal for his signature, but Barcelona has now joined the race.

The Spanish giant wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea, but their move for him has broken down.

They have now turned their attention towards Bellerin, and a report from Sport, as revealed by Sport Witness, claims they have told him to wait for their offer.

Barca want to offload some of their current players to create space for him in their squad.

Bellerin clearly does not feature in our plans, and it makes little sense to keep him at the club.

Ideally, we should make some money from his sale. But as things stand, allowing him to leave for free would not be a bad idea.

