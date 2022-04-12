Spanish giant wants to sign 24-year-old Arsenal man

Barcelona wants Gabriel Magalhaes and they could offer Arsenal a swap deal for the Brazilian, according to reports.

Gabriel has been one of the most important players at the Emirates since he joined the club in 2020.

The Brazilian has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ben White in this campaign, and both of them are helping the Gunners reach new heights.

As he impresses in London, he is being watched across the globe, and he has even been invited to the senior Brazilian national team.

Ideally, Arsenal will want to keep the former Lille man in their team for the foreseeable future, but that could change in the summer.

Sport claims Barca like his profile as one of the finest left-sided centre-backs around now, and they could move to land him.

The report claims the Spanish side has a few players that Arsenal also like, and they might add Neto, Memphis Depay or Riqui Puig to their offer for the defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of our most important players, and selling him will be a clear statement of unseriousness from the club.

Also, the players being offered to us in the swap deal are individuals who are struggling to play in Spain now. It makes little sense for us to sign any of them.

