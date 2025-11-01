Spanish giants add Arsenal man to their shopping list

Barcelona have reportedly added Martin Odegaard to its list of transfer targets as the Catalan club continues its pursuit of world-class talent to strengthen its squad. The Spanish giants are well known for their desire to maintain a team filled with some of the finest players in world football, and their latest interest suggests they are once again looking towards the Premier League to find their next marquee signing.

The Premier League has long been one of Barcelona’s favourite markets for recruiting elite players, and earlier in the summer, they were linked with Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Although that move did not materialise, attention within the club’s recruitment department has now turned to another Arsenal star who has been consistently influential in recent seasons.

Barcelona’s admiration for Odegaard

As reported by Sports Mole, Barcelona are said to admire the Arsenal captain and have now added his name to their growing transfer shortlist. The Norwegian midfielder has developed into one of the most creative and technically gifted players in the Premier League, consistently contributing both goals and assists while displaying remarkable leadership qualities. Barcelona reportedly view him as a player who could seamlessly integrate into their style of play, built around intelligent movement, possession control and creative flair in midfield.

Over the years, Barcelona have been home to some of the best talents in world football, and despite already boasting several accomplished midfielders in their current squad, they appear to believe that Odegaard’s addition would enhance both quality and depth. His calmness on the ball, eye for a pass and composure under pressure are attributes that fit perfectly within the identity Barcelona strive to maintain.

Potential summer approach and Arsenal’s stance

With the season still ongoing, any concrete movement is expected to occur only after its conclusion. However, Barcelona’s management is expected to act upon their transfer priorities once the campaign ends, and an approach for Odegaard cannot be ruled out. Testing Arsenal’s resolve to keep their captain would be a significant challenge, particularly given his importance to the team’s structure and the leadership role he plays.

Nevertheless, the reported interest highlights the continued recognition of Odegaard’s growing stature in European football. Should Barcelona decide to pursue the move formally, it would undoubtedly be one of the most notable transfer stories of the upcoming summer window, reinforcing the club’s ambition to maintain its position among the elite of world football.

