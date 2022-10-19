Spanish giants battling Arsenal for player branded the new Pele

Arsenal has an interest in Palmeiras youngster Endrick as he continues to develop his career in the Brazilian top flight.

The 16-year-old has caught the eyes of European clubs while playing for the same club that developed Gabriel Jesus.

There is a lot of hype around him, but he is developing fine and could be in Europe when he clocks 18.

Arsenal wants to add him to their squad, but Four Four Two reports they are not alone in the quest for his coveted signature.

Barcelona and Real Madrid also have an interest in him, which will pose a threat to the Gunners’ chances of adding him to their squad.

Madrid has lured the best young talents from Brazil in recent times and the success of the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior could tempt him to move to the Spanish side.

Barca also lured Neymar from Santos and most Brazilian players dream of playing for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Madrid and Barca are top competitors and they have everything to make a player choose them.

However, we are also the choice destination for some of the world’s best young players and that will play to our advantage.

We have a nice group of Brazilian stars who will help him settle fast if he chooses a move to London over other destinations.

