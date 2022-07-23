Spanish giants consider cut-price move for Arsenal star

Sevilla are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal this summer, but our valuations seem to need a little work for the deal to get done.

The winger joined from Lille in a club-record £72 Million move back in 2019, but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting role in recent seasons.

While he has shown glimpses of brilliance, something just hasn’t quite clicked for Pepe in north London, and he now looks set to leave in search of more regular playing time.

Sevilla are the latest club to be linked with his signature, but Diario De Sevilla‘s claim that they are considering a move in the region of £15 Million could prove an issue.

The Gunners paid almost five-times that amount three years ago, and while we are believed to be open to taking a loss, the rumours have saying that we were hoping to recoup around £25 Million of our original outlay.

This will probably go down to deadline day in the end, but it appears that the Frenchman has no future in North London….

Patrick

