Spanish giants considering significant player swap with Arsenal

Atletico Madrid could offer to swap fullbacks with Arsenal this summer as both clubs prepare to add new players to their squad.

The Spanish side has just won La Liga and enjoyed the contributions of England full-back Kieran Trippier who joined them from Tottenham.

He has been one of their best players, but he wouldn’t say no to a return to the Premier League.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for him in recent days, but The Sun says Arsenal could beat them to his signature.

This is because Atletico might do a deal with Arsenal involving swapping the Englishman for Hector Bellerin.

The Spanish side likes the Arsenal full-back who has spent the last ten years at the Emirates and would probably need a new challenge.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and would be open to cashing in on him.

Trippier was one of the Premier League’s best right-backs when he played for Tottenham and he would be a fine replacement for Bellerin should the Spaniard leave.

The former Burnley man faced competition from the top right-backs in the Premier League, but he still made the England squad for the Euros that starts in a few days.