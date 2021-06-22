Spanish giants continue to be keen on signing Arsenal man

Atletico de Madrid has been linked with a move for Arsenal full-back, Hector Bellerin this summer.

Bellerin has been at the Emirates since 2011 when he joined the Gunners from Barcelona as a 16-year-old.

He has matured into one of the finest right-backs in Europe, but the time may have come for him to try a new club.

The full-back remains an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, he isn’t untouchable.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and he is one player they will cash in on if a good enough offer arrives.

Marca says he could head back to Spain where Atleti is serious about signing him.

The La Liga champions expect one of Kieran Trippier or Sime Vrsaljko to leave them this summer and they see Bellerin as the perfect replacement.

Trippier has been linked with a return to England where Arsenal and Manchester United want him.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Zeki Çelik as well.

If he leaves, they will still have Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as options for that position. However, they will likely sign a new right-back to add quality to that area of their squad.