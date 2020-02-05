Spanish giants dreaming if they think they can sign Arsenal star

Spanish report claims Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal sensation Gabriel Martinelli.

Every Arsenal fan knew this was coming, Real Madrid wants to sign Gabriel Martinelli and according to reports in Spain via Eldesmarque, the teenager is said to be unhappy because the Arsenal refused to allow him to leave for the Brazil U23 squad for the pre-Olympic qualifications.

There is simply no way this is going to happen anytime soon. Not even this Arsenal board would sanction such a move, they know the backlash from the fans would be the likes of what they have never seen before.

Obviously, if Real offered up a stupid amount, say £200 Million, that would be different but that is not going to happen at this stage of the 18-year-old’s development.

Speculation over his future will always follow him following his blistering start to his Arsenal career which has seen him knock in ten goals already this season.

Arsenal will have to get used to it and so will the player but it does mean one thing as an absolute certainty, they will have no option but to offer Martinelli a new contract.

There has already been speculation that the club will raise his wages from £10k a week to £30k, I am not sure that will cut it if interest in his services increases.

We all know what agents are like, they will do everything in their power to secure themselves a payday and get maximum dollar for their clients. You can take it to the bank that Martinelli’s agent is no different.