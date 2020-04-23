Spanish giants force Arsenal out of race to sign Ligue 1 youngster

Arsenal has reportedly dropped out of the race for Rennes’ teenager, Eduardo Camavinga.

The Gunners have been one of several teams that have been tracking the youngster after he broke into the Rennes first team.

He has put in some outstanding performances against top teams like PSG in the past and that has brought his talents to the attention of top European teams.

Reports have linked Arsenal alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid with a move for the midfielder, but a report from Spain via Sun Sports is claiming that the teenager no longer interests Arsenal because he wants to move to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the midfielder and the French manager considers him to be the long-term replacement for Casimero.

Rennes had been quoted to be looking for £60 million for the teenager, but the report claims that he could be sold for less than that although Rennes would prefer that he stays with them on loan next season.

Camavinga is one of several players that have attracted the attention of Mikel Arteta.

However, the competition for his signature and the player’s preferences have apparently forced the Gunners to consider other alternatives.

That said, if the player decides against a move to Spain then Arsenal could be back competing for his signature again.