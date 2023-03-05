Spanish giants join Arsenal in race to sign Fulham loanee

Manor Solomon is finally coming to life in the Premier League and has scored some superb goals in recent weeks for Fulham.

The Israeli footballer is only on loan at the London club from Shakhtar Donetsk and might not return to the Ukrainian side at the end of this season.

This is because several clubs have watched him and at least one top European side could swoop in to add him to their squad.

Arsenal wishes to be the suitor that wins the race for his signature, but the Gunners are not alone, with Fichajes.net revealing Barcelona also wants him.

The Catalans believe he has the quality to make a contribution to their club and might push to add him to the squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solomon has burst into life in recent weeks and is now showing why several clubs wanted him before he joined the Ukrainian side.

If he stays consistent for the remaining weeks of the season, we probably should make him our next winger.

At Arsenal, he will face competition for a playing spot from top players, but if he believes in himself, that challenge should not scare him as long as he feels he can do well at the Emirates.

