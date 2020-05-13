Spanish giants join Liverpool in monitoring Bukayo Saka

A report from Nigeria cited by TeamTalk is claiming that Valencia has become the latest team to be interested in Bukayo Saka.

The teenager has been one of the standout performers at Arsenal this season, but his current deal with the Gunners is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal has been in talks with the player’s representatives over signing a new deal. But it has dragged on for quite a while now and teams have begun plotting a move for the winger.

Several reports have linked Liverpool with a move for him as they look for another left-back to cover for Andrew Robertson.

The Reds have now been joined by Valencia according to the report in All Nigeria Soccer.

Saka is of Nigerian descent and the news from his father’s country is claiming that Valencia has an interest in signing him.

The Spaniards aren’t the only non-English team who have been credited with an interest in his signature as Borussia Dortmund are also prepared to pounce if Arsenal cannot agree on a new deal with him.

Saka has been inspirational for other youngsters in the Arsenal academy as his rise has given them hope that they can also break into the club’s first team if they show how good they are.