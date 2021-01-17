Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Spanish giants looking to return for Arsenal ace

AS says that Diego Simeone still likes Alexandre Lacazette as they link him with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has returned to form in recent games for Arsenal, yet the club hasn’t opened talks of a new contract with him.

He is inside the final 18th months of his Arsenal contract and has been scoring for the team as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endures a goal drought.

However, the Frenchman will have put thinking about a new deal on the backburner as no one is talking about it.

The report says that Simeone still likes the former Lyon man and claims that he is one of the strikers that Atletico is targeting.

They want an experienced head and have looked at the possibility of signing Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinean’s injury history bothers them and Lacazette is interesting them.

The Frenchman is one of several strikers at Arsenal right now, but having learnt a lesson from offering new deals to Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he might not be offered a new contract.

The big issue for Arsenal is that come the summer they will be faced with either selling Laca at a reduced price or risk seeing him run down his contract and leave for free.

This all sounds so familiar.

  1. Sean M says:
    January 17, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    Nah they’ve just signed Dembele from Lyon.

    1. siamois says:
      January 17, 2021 at 1:02 pm

      On loan until the end of the season.

  2. McLovin says:
    January 17, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Hmm £30-35m should do the trick. Its his ‘release clause’.

