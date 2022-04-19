Spanish giants looking to swoop for Arsenal player Arteta does not seem to trust

Arsenal continues to pay a price for Mikel Arteta being unable to man manage certain players and that scenario could come about once again.

Arteta fell out with Matteo Guendouzi and he is doing great out on loan at Marseille, he fell out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is now scoring for fun at Barcelona and now he seems to have a problem with William Saliba, well, he seemed to lack trust in him to perform in the Premier League.

Guendouzi will probably stay put in France and Aubameyang is history but Saliba is expected to return in the summer and hopefully have a role to play next season.

However, according to Get Football News France, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid want to sign the French international for £30m.

Of course, Arteta can refuse to allow him to leave but if Saliba makes it clear he does not want to return and would rather play for a team with far more chance of silverware and Champions League football then Arsenal’s hand may be forced.

Saliba could easily refuse to extend his contract and the idea that we then lose a player for free when his contract expires who we never played would be highly embarrassing.

If Atletico really does want the 21-year-old and will pay £30m then it is hard to see Arsenal having any other option than selling.

This is a mess and one that could and should have been avoided.