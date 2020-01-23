Spanish giants prepared to test Arsenal resolve to hold on to huge asset

Barcelona reported to preparing to test Arsenal’s determination to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates.

Arsenal faces a tough job in trying to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ignore Barcelona this month as the Spaniard’s are set to make a move for him.

Barcelona is in the market for a new attacker after the long term injury to Luis Suarez and they see Aubameyang as their top target, according to Mirror Sports.

Aubameyang has stalled on signing a new deal at the Emirates and there is a chance that he would leave Arsenal if a bigger team competing in the Champions League came calling.

Aubameyang has reiterated his desire to remain at Arsenal and also claimed that he loves life at the Emirates but his reluctance to sign renewed terms is at odds with his claims.

The Gunners captain said: “People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in!

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Nice words but until a new contract is signed the rumours cannot be so easily dismissed. Arsenal would be put in a terrible position if Barca offers a significant amount of money for a player that has a contract that is starting to run down.

The risk of losing him for nothing would be just too great for them to ignore a big offer.