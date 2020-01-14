Spanish giants preparing an audacious swoop on Arsenal

Atletico Madrid will make Alexandre Lacazette their transfer target if they fail to land Edison Cavani.
The Spaniards are pursuing the Bosman transfer for Cavani next summer as the Uruguayan looks for a move away from PSG.
Cavani has started speaking to foreign clubs with Diego Simeone seemingly the most interested manager, however, the Argentine boss knows that competition for the attacker’s signature is tough and has a plan B.
Spanish media giants Marca claims that should Cavani join another team, Simeone will make a move for Arsenal’s Lacazette.
Lacazette has struggled for goals this season despite being one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta.
He is expected to step up and score more goals now that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been suspended but he may look for a move away in the summer.
If Arteta decides to play with one striker, he would likely need to sacrifice Lacazette and that could force the Frenchman to reconsider his commitment to Arsenal.
The likes of Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Joao Felix have failed to score the goals that Atletico Madrid lost from Antoine Greizmann’s move to Barca and Simeone believes Lacazette can be the solution to that.
Not sure what to make of this, to be honest. I suppose it would all depend on how much money Arsenal would get for Lacazette and who they bring in to replace him.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
If the price is right, Arsenal should let him go and get Zaha. Just imagine that forward line.
I believe Lacazette’s value has dropped because he will be 29 years old in May, his low goal tally and his contract will end in 2022
If he is willing to extend his contract, I think Arteta had better reassign him to play like Firmino at Liverpool
Arsenal need a more consistent goalscorer and Lacazette can replace Ozil next season. Lacazette’s skills are not as fancy as Ozil’s, but he can do counter-pressing like Okazaki and Firmino
A little off topic but see how Liverpool sold their star player for a huge amount and then built what is an unbeatable team at the moment. Arsenal need to be more ruthless and to cash in on players at their peak. If we had sold Wilshere and Walcott, for example, at their peak, we could have had a strong squad instead of what we have now.