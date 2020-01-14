Spanish giants preparing an audacious swoop on Arsenal

Atletico Madrid will make Alexandre Lacazette their transfer target if they fail to land Edison Cavani.

The Spaniards are pursuing the Bosman transfer for Cavani next summer as the Uruguayan looks for a move away from PSG.

Cavani has started speaking to foreign clubs with Diego Simeone seemingly the most interested manager, however, the Argentine boss knows that competition for the attacker’s signature is tough and has a plan B.

Spanish media giants Marca claims that should Cavani join another team, Simeone will make a move for Arsenal’s Lacazette.

Lacazette has struggled for goals this season despite being one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta.

He is expected to step up and score more goals now that Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been suspended but he may look for a move away in the summer.

If Arteta decides to play with one striker, he would likely need to sacrifice Lacazette and that could force the Frenchman to reconsider his commitment to Arsenal.

The likes of Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Joao Felix have failed to score the goals that Atletico Madrid lost from Antoine Greizmann’s move to Barca and Simeone believes Lacazette can be the solution to that.

Not sure what to make of this, to be honest. I suppose it would all depend on how much money Arsenal would get for Lacazette and who they bring in to replace him.