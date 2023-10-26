Spanish giants reported to be monitoring key Arsenal man

Barcelona and Real Madrid have maintained their interest in Gabriel Jesus, as reported by AS following his excellent performance in Spain against Sevilla this week.

Both of these La Liga giants had shown interest in signing Jesus when he was at Manchester City, but it was Arsenal that ultimately secured his signature.

Since his move to the Emirates last season, Jesus has become a key player for Arsenal, consistently delivering strong performances.

After his recent standout performance in Spain, the report suggests that despite both Barcelona and Real Madrid failing to acquire him before his move to Arsenal, they still have an ongoing interest in his signature. Both clubs are closely monitoring his progress, and it’s not out of the question that they might make a move for the Gunners’ striker in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the best attackers in Europe and confirmed this on Spanish soil this week, so we are not surprised that top clubs want to add him to their group.

However, we are also a European heavyweight and will not sell our top man no matter the price being offered.

We expect the club to keep Jesus in the group for as long as possible, regardless of the interest in his signature from other clubs.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…