Spanish giants retain their interest in Arsenal striker with an expiring contract

Alexandre Lacazette has entered the last year of his Arsenal contract and it seems the reality is that he will not get a new one.

The Frenchman is already 30 and with the likes of Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah coming through, Arsenal doesn’t think it makes sense to give him a new deal.

He will now be allowed to run down his contract if no new suitor emerges to sign him.

Todofichajes says he remains in the plans of Atletico Madrid who have a longstanding interest in him.

Fresh from winning the La Liga title, Diego Simeone is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

He wants a new attacker and the report says he thinks highly of the Arsenal forward who will also look to be reunited with Thomas Lemar, with whom he shared a dressing room in France with.

Arsenal wants 25m euros for Lacazette but the report says that they would accept an offer of 20m euros to get rid of him this summer.

The striker is also interested in joining the Spanish club which would make this transfer easy to pull off.

He will remain in Mikel Arteta’s plans for now until both clubs can reach an agreement over his transfer.