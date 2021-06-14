Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Spanish giants set asking price for Arsenal target

Atletico Madrid has set a £30 million asking price for Arsenal target, Kieran Trippier, reports the Mirror.

Trippier has been with the Spanish side since 2019 after he had helped Tottenham to reach the final of the Champions League.

He just won La Liga with the Spanish side and he is one of their best defenders, but he might look for a return to the Premier League.

Reports have linked Manchester United as his most serious suitors with the Red Devils looking to add him to their squad (Daily Star).

Some have also linked him with a move to Arsenal where he has been touted to replace the departing Hector Bellerin.

A swap deal involving the Arsenal man has also been reported and it remains unclear if the Spaniards will accept such a proposal (Daily Mail).

This might be Bellerin’s last summer at Arsenal with the Spaniard now open to a new challenge.

He might fancy a return to Spain after spending the last ten years in London with the Gunners.

Arsenal has at least three right-backs at the moment and it doesn’t make sense to add Trippier unless they are offloading some of their current options.

It would be interesting to see how this rumour develops throughout the summer.

  1. Jdawg says:
    June 14, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Lol this guy is 30 years old! I don’t think we will be signing a Tottenham flop

  2. Khadii says:
    June 14, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    He’s a Tottenham fan.. so i doubt he’ll be interested in coming to Arsenal

  3. Yossarian says:
    June 14, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    Not really the priority with Cedric & Chambers already available for that position.

  4. Bernado says:
    June 14, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    You have the guts to compare tripper with cedric and chambers…. I’m off

    1. Dan kit says:
      June 14, 2021 at 9:16 pm

      TBF to the writer mate Trippier as just won the la liga while the 2 you mentioned finished 8th in the PL and while he gets to start for England even as a left back should speak volumes to how far ahead he is compared to our 2 .
      Would I pay 30 million for him though ? Absolutely fcking not RB is the least of our worries .

    2. Vinnie2000 says:
      June 14, 2021 at 9:46 pm

      Lolsss..
      Jeez!!
      You re Off??😄😄
      Honestly, our Fans rate our players too Highly!! N wen d season starts, diz players Flop, dey start Crying n complaining bitterly..😏😕!!
      Buy Zaha, dey say Pepe is Better!!
      Buy Ben White, dey call Saliba!!
      Buy Fekir, dey mention Odergaard.
      Buy a Striker like Andre Silva or Raul Jinemez, dey tell you Auba n Laca re Better!🙁..
      But we must Respect Opinions!! So Dats it..

  5. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    June 14, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    he would be a considerable upgrade from any of our present RB options, but I can’t see Madrid be too excited in making a deal with us after what transpired on deadline day last year…I would still prefer either Hateboer or Dumfries, as both are several years younger and would likely cost considerably less

    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      June 14, 2021 at 9:47 pm

      Madrid being NOT Madrid be…

