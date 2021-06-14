Spanish giants set asking price for Arsenal target

Atletico Madrid has set a £30 million asking price for Arsenal target, Kieran Trippier, reports the Mirror.

Trippier has been with the Spanish side since 2019 after he had helped Tottenham to reach the final of the Champions League.

He just won La Liga with the Spanish side and he is one of their best defenders, but he might look for a return to the Premier League.

Reports have linked Manchester United as his most serious suitors with the Red Devils looking to add him to their squad (Daily Star).

Some have also linked him with a move to Arsenal where he has been touted to replace the departing Hector Bellerin.

A swap deal involving the Arsenal man has also been reported and it remains unclear if the Spaniards will accept such a proposal (Daily Mail).

This might be Bellerin’s last summer at Arsenal with the Spaniard now open to a new challenge.

He might fancy a return to Spain after spending the last ten years in London with the Gunners.

Arsenal has at least three right-backs at the moment and it doesn’t make sense to add Trippier unless they are offloading some of their current options.

It would be interesting to see how this rumour develops throughout the summer.