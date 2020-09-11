Spanish giants to include player in their bid to land Arsenal man

Marca is reporting that Barcelona is considering adding a player as a sweetener in their bid to land Arsenal full-back, Hector Bellerin.
The 25-year-old Spaniard is one of the most senior members of the current Arsenal team and he has been a consistent performer at the Emirates for a long time now.
However, he suffered from a long-term injury that affected him until the start of last season and he is yet to get back to his brilliant best for the Gunners.
This is an important summer for the club as they look to rebuild their team and it seems that the Gunners will listen to offers for the La Masia graduate.
The report claims that Barcelona wants to sign him this summer, but money is tight.
They want to land him on loan with an obligation to sign him permanently next summer, but Arsenal needs cash now to fund their own reinforcements so they will turn it down.
Barca is now looking to use some of their players as a sweetener in the deal because they are also operating under a strict transfer budget.
It claims that Bellerin will be available for transfer if any team pays Arsenal 30 million euros. The Spaniard has a contract at the Emirates until 2023.
Tell Barca £30 million or jog on, no players and no loans first. Barca acting like they can’t pay £30 million is an absolute joke, hopefully and soon as Edu hears the word “loan” again he just hangs up the phone.
First Athletico offers us their garbage, then PSG wants a loan, now this with Barca acting like paupers. Hopefully clubs get the message that Bellerin is for sale and not for loan, call about Bellerin when you get serious
Infact d more I’m hearing big teams like Bayern psg Barca are all after bellerin convinces me that we re not meant to sell this guy. Cos, why d hell will all big teams b linked to him if they don’t see something awesome in him.
Labass, what a wise man you are!!!
The only ones who want him sold, are those who always want to find fault in our players.
Barca and PSG wouldn’t come sniffing around if he was “dross and couldn’t defend”, but once again, our players are being put down by our own fans and that’s the reality of the situation.
Well said Labass & Ken…
I for one wouldn’t like to see Bellerin gone as I believe he’s a true Gunner & still has that quality & fire in him & could still deliver on the big stage for Arsenal this new season.
Keep him & see him regain his form under MA.