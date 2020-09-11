Spanish giants to include player in their bid to land Arsenal man

Marca is reporting that Barcelona is considering adding a player as a sweetener in their bid to land Arsenal full-back, Hector Bellerin.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is one of the most senior members of the current Arsenal team and he has been a consistent performer at the Emirates for a long time now.

However, he suffered from a long-term injury that affected him until the start of last season and he is yet to get back to his brilliant best for the Gunners.

This is an important summer for the club as they look to rebuild their team and it seems that the Gunners will listen to offers for the La Masia graduate.

The report claims that Barcelona wants to sign him this summer, but money is tight.

They want to land him on loan with an obligation to sign him permanently next summer, but Arsenal needs cash now to fund their own reinforcements so they will turn it down.

Barca is now looking to use some of their players as a sweetener in the deal because they are also operating under a strict transfer budget.

It claims that Bellerin will be available for transfer if any team pays Arsenal 30 million euros. The Spaniard has a contract at the Emirates until 2023.