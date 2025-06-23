Spanish giants turn down the chance to sign Arsenal man

Thomas Partey may yet decide to remain at Arsenal by signing a new contract this summer, even though negotiations between the midfielder and the club have encountered difficulties. The talks have reportedly stalled due to disagreements over terms, but the circumstances surrounding his recent performances have led to a potential shift in the club’s position.

Partey’s first four years at the Emirates were plagued by recurring injuries. It was rare for him to remain fit long enough to string together six or more consecutive appearances. This made it increasingly difficult for Arsenal to rely on him, and as a result, the club began preparing for his possible departure as early as last summer.

Partey’s Fitness Sparks a Reassessment

However, the following twelve months brought a significant change. Partey managed to stay remarkably fit throughout last season and became an essential part of the squad. His presence in midfield was often missed when absent, and his consistent availability added much-needed balance to the team. As a result, Arsenal’s stance softened, and they are now open to retaining him. Despite this, both sides have yet to come to an agreement regarding a new deal.

While Partey may still attract interest from other top clubs, one potential destination appears to be off the table. According to Estadio Deportivo, his former club, Atletico Madrid, has declined the opportunity to re-sign him. The Spanish side is reportedly not interested in bringing him back, even as a free agent, despite his improved form and fitness in north London.

Uncertain Future Depends on Market Options

The midfielder’s future now largely hinges on whether other suitable clubs are willing to meet his personal demands. Should he fail to attract compelling offers, there remains a strong possibility that he will reconsider his position and agree to fresh terms at Arsenal. However, he could just as easily opt to leave the Premier League for a new challenge elsewhere if a desirable opportunity presents itself.

In any case, Thomas Partey’s situation continues to evolve. With Arsenal still keen to keep him and his value on the pitch increasing, the coming weeks may be decisive in determining whether he remains part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

