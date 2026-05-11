Spanish giants will challenge Arsenal for Chelsea star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to target players from their London rivals in recent transfer windows.

Since Arteta became Arsenal manager, several players have made the switch from Chelsea to the Emirates, with Noni Madueke among the latest additions after joining the club last summer. The transfer generated mixed reactions from supporters, many of whom questioned the club’s continued focus on recruiting players from Stamford Bridge.

Despite those concerns, Arsenal proceeded with the signing and now appears prepared to pursue another Chelsea player as they continue strengthening their squad for the future.

Arsenal tracking Fernandez situation

Fernandez has emerged as a player of serious interest to Arsenal, with the midfielder continuing to attract attention because of his performances and reputation following his World Cup success. The Argentine remains one of Chelsea’s most expensive signings after arriving for a record fee and is still viewed as one of the most talented midfielders in European football.

Arsenal believe he could add further quality and control to their midfield options, particularly as they aim to remain competitive domestically and in Europe. However, securing his signature would likely prove difficult because of his importance to Chelsea and the level of competition expected for his services.

The Gunners are also aware that convincing a player to move directly between rival clubs in the same city can often present additional complications during negotiations and discussions over a potential transfer.

Real Madrid also enters the transfer race

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are also monitoring Fernández as they prepare for significant squad changes following back-to-back trophyless campaigns. The Spanish giants are expected to overhaul parts of their team at the end of the season and view the midfielder as a possible long-term addition.

Madrid are hopeful of beating Arsenal to the signing and may hold an advantage if Fernández prefers the opportunity to test himself in a different league rather than remain in the Premier League with another London club.

With interest increasing from multiple sides, Fernández’s future could become one of the major transfer stories to follow during the summer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…